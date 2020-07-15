GHD names GM for new regional business in Western Canada

Global engineering firm GHD has named Malcolm Dixon general manager (GM) for the Western Canada, overseeing offices in Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary, effective Aug. 3.

GHD has established the regional business as it anticipates significant federal and provincial investments in infrastructure projects. Dixon has 15 years’ experience with the firm, most recently as its regional GM for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and during his 22-year career he has worked on multidisciplinary projects around the world for the transportation, water, building and energy sectors. He will now be based in Vancouver.

“The opportunity to build GHD’s presence in British Columbia, Alberta and the broader region—and collaborate with our water, environment and transportation clients—is exciting,” says Dixon. “I am energized to take on this leadership role and drive strategic growth in this significant market.”