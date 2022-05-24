GHD celebrates 50 years in Quebec

International consulting engineering firm GHD is celebrating 50 years of delivering professional services in Quebec.

Inspec-Sol, a firm founded in Montreal in 1972, merged with GHD in 2015 and became part of its global network. Today, the company employs nearly 400 engineers, architects and scientists with six offices across Quebec, in Montreal, Brossard, Rimouski, Québec City, Lévis and Saguenay. GHD’s global network comprises more than 10,000 professionals at 200 offices around the world.

“We have been involved in and won awards for some of Quebec’s most significant engineering, architecture and construction projects of the past 50 years,” says Steve Lécuyer, the firm’s general manager (GM) for Eastern Canada. “As we look to the future, we are keenly aware challenges like climate change, energy transition and infrastructure renewal will define our legacy for the next 50 years.”

GHD’s history in Québec includes such projects as the completion of Highway 30, which finalized the Montreal Island highway bypass on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, and the Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montreal (CHUM), a 772-bed facility on the site of the historic St-Luc Hospital. The Association des Firmes de Génie-conseil – Quebec (AFG) recently honoured the firm’s contributions to the Turcot Interchange Reconstruction Project (pictured) and the New Baie-Saint-Paul Hospital Complex Project.

“Some of the world’s best-known organizations come to us every day for our insights and technical expertise,” says Chris Hunter, GHD’s executive GM for Canada. “Our success is a testament to the commitment we share to improve the lives of communities where we live and work.”