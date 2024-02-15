GHD appoints global technical services leader for advisory enterprise

Consulting engineering firm GHD has promoted Sharon Sebastian to global technical services leader for its advisory business.

Her responsibilities include co-ordination, collaboration and advocacy across the enterprise, which provides technical and commercial consulting services for infrastructure owners, designers and operators and resource managers in the areas of water, energy and urbanization.

Sebastian is a communications specialist and project manager who first joined GHD in 2020 as a senior consultant. Since then, she has served as a key client co-ordinator, technical director and service line leader.

Her new role bridges the gap between GHD’s advisory and technical services. She will focus on developing and integrating global service line communities and raise the profile of the technical services portfolio.

“Sharon’s appointment is a strategic move that highlights our commitment to excellence,” says Richard Fechner, global executive general manager (GM) of GHD’s advisory enterprise. “We look forward to the positive impact she will bring, driving innovation, fostering collaboration and further solidifying our position as a leader.”

“I plan to develop a strategic approach to globalize our operations, emphasizing the value of diverse perspectives and technical capabilities,” says Sebastian. “I’m excited to promote an inclusive and collaborative culture.”