François Lemay returns to WSP

François Lemay, P.Eng., has rejoined WSP in Canada as its new business line executive for property and buildings.

Lemay holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Ottawa, is a licensed engineer in Ontario and Quebec and has 30 years’ consulting experience in the field. He was previously a regional vice-president (VP) of engineering for SNC-Lavalin, covering Eastern Ontario, Western Quebec, Northwestern Quebec and the Atlantic Provinces. Most recently, he was the firm’s VP of the public sector in Canada, managing a portfolio of federal clients.

Lemay founded Zenix Engineering, a multidisciplinary firm, in 1995. After Genivar acquired Zenix in 2008, he was named director of buildings for the National Capital Region and Eastern Ontario.

Genivar then rebranded as WSP in 2014. Lemay served as WSP’s bid director for the federal government’s Centre Block rehabilitation project—a joint venture (JV) with HOK—before he left the firm for SNC-Lavalin in 2016.

“I’m looking forward to reconnecting with familiar faces and getting to know new colleagues,” he says. “Heading into a new strategic cycle at WSP, we have a lot of great opportunities for growth and I can’t wait for this journey to begin.”

“François is recognized as a people-oriented leader with a strong focus on clients and employees, as well as a solid understanding of the industry and market trends,” says Marie-Claude Dumas, president and CEO of WSP in Canada. “He has the strategic insight as an industry leader to grow our property and buildings business to the next level.”