Four more RJC engineers get certified for Passive House design
The building performance standard represents significant energy savings.
Four team members with RJC Engineers have recently earned their Certified Passive House Designer designation, joining their colleagues who have been similarly trained.
The newly certified professionals include:
- Parvin Asadi, a building performance engineer based in Vancouver
- Duncan Rowe, a principal based in Toronto.
- Maddie Reid, a design engineer based in Toronto.
- Mohammad Fakoor, P.Eng., a senior building performance engineer based in North Vancouver.
Passive House is a voluntary, highly rigorous performance standard for energy efficiency in design and construction. Buildings that meet the standard require far less heating and/or cooling than traditional structures do.
“I am passionate about making buildings better, greener and healthier and I am a strong believer in an integrated design approach, where building energy analysis/simulation can play a vital role in meeting sustainability goals at an early stage,” says Asadi. “This designation directly aligns with my values, skill sets and interests.”
