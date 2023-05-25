Former TimberFever chair named associate at Moses Structural Engineers

Shanuja Nagarathinam, P.Eng., has become the newest associate at Toronto-based Moses Structural Engineers (MSE), which specializes in designing timber-based buildings.

Nagarathinam studied civil engineering at Toronto Metropolitan University. During that time, she was chair of the TimberFever design-build competition for students in architecture and engineering programs across Canada.

After serving the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) as a technical student, she joined MSE in 2018 as a structural designer and supported marketing and business development. Today, she is both an associate and structural engineer for the firm.

“Shanuja is a significant and dedicated member of our team who is focused on project delivery for many of our clients,” said the firm in its news announcement. “We look forward to her continued success and contributions to our projects for many years to come.”