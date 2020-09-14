Former SNC-Lavalin VP fined $30K for role in contract-sharing scheme

The disciplinary council of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ) has rendered its decision on guilt and sanction in the case of Yves Cadotte, Eng. (pictured). He has been ordered to pay three fines totalling $30,000.

Cadotte is sanctioned for tolerating or participating in a contract-sharing scheme for engineering services in the cities of Montreal and Longueuil, Que. The offences occurred between 2002 and 2009, while he was vice-president (VP) of business development for a division of SNC-Lavalin.

In its decision, the disciplinary council pointed out Cadotte had violated ethical obligations “that strike at the very heart of practising his profession” and his actions cast a shadow on the entire engineering profession. The full version of the decision is available on the Société québécoise d’information juridique (SOQUIJ) website here.

Sanctions imposed by the council are meant to protect the public by dissuading engineers from repeating offences and by setting an example for other members of their profession.