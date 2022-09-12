FenBC becomes first Canadian region of FGIA

The Fenestration Association of British Columbia (FenBC) has become the first Canadian region of the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA). The change took effect on Sept. 1.

With the approval of the boards of both organizations, FenBC now operates similarly to FGIA’s existing Southeast and Western regions in the U.S., focusing on regulatory and government initiatives, product installations, commercial contractors’ interests and related needs within British Columbia. A region-specific one-day in-person meeting and one-day virtual event will be planned each year.

The arrangement follows the 2021 signing of an official agreement for collaboration between FGIA and FenBC, with the intent of developing mutual synergies to best support respective members. This collaboration enhanced the reach and visibility of both organizations and efficiencies in monitoring, which will continue with the FGIA FenBC Region.

“Our members now have the backing of a large North American organization,” says Dave Goldsmith, chairman of FenBC’s board and senior code and compliance engineer with Ply Gem Canada.

“FGIA is strengthening its Canadian presence with a strong and well-respected provincial organization,” says Dan Parrish, chair of FGIA’s board and engineering manager with Pella. “Members from both organizations will realize greater opportunities for networking and building business relationships. The joining of these two associations also signals greater international co-operation that will promote further unity of industry standards.”