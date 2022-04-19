Fast + Epp unveils ‘concept lab’ in Vancouver

Structural engineering firm Fast + Epp has launched a 5,500-sf ‘concept lab’ at its new Vancouver home office.

The collaborative research and workshop space, which occupies the entire ground floor and half of the second floor of the mass-timber building, is dedicated to experiential learning, hands-on research and testing. Its purpose is to accelerate innovation in the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industries.

Specifically, the concept lab comprises four hubs:

The development area, featuring a material sample library and a networking/hosting space for product launches and educational seminars, accommodating up to 150 guests.

The fabrication area, featuring 3-D printers, robotic fabrication machines, woodworking and metalworking tools.

The testing area, featuring a 100,000-lb self-reacting structural loading frame and precise vibration instrumentation.

The digital area on the second floor, dedicated to software development, material optimization strategies, parametric design techniques and machine learning.

The lab will facilitate the in-house development and fabrication of prototypes, demonstrate their feasibility and use them as visualization and communication tools. The goal is for the open-concept studio to serve as a design idea ‘springboard’ for AEC firms, academia and innovators, allowing for knowledge-sharing across partnerships.

“We hope to develop new technologies, practices and procedures that will enable industry-wide innovation and positively impact the spaces where we live, work and play,” says founder and partner Paul Fast.