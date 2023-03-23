Fast + Epp promotes associates, associate principals

Vancouver-based consulting engineering firm Fast + Epp has promoted two associates and two associate principals.

Jamie Pobre Sullivan, P.Eng., has been named associate. Before joining Fast + Epp in 2018, her career as a project engineer took her from California to New Zealand to Ontario, with a focus on seismic engineering in architectural design. She has worked on health-care, educational, residential and commercial buildings, particularly using mass timber.

Chris Mills, P.Eng., is the firm’s other new associate. Trained in both structural engineering and architecture, he joined Fast + Epp in 2017 after working for Expedition Engineering. His projects have included the Institution of Structural Engineers’ (IStructE‘s) headquarters (HQ) retrofit in London, England, and the Simon Fraser University (SFU) Stadium in Burnaby, B.C.

Carla Dickof, P.Eng., has been promoted to associate principal. She studied civil engineering at the University of Alberta, was a project engineer for Blackwell and earned a master’s degree in structural engineering at the University of British Columbia before joining Fast + Epp in 2012. She leads the testing team at Concept Lab, the firm’s research and development (R&D) hub.

Finally, Yury Kulikov, P.Eng., has also been appointed associate principal. He earned his master’s degree in structural engineering at Montreal’s Concordia University before joining Wicke Herfst Maver (WHM) Structural Engineers in 2010 and then Fast + Epp in 2015, where he leads sustainability initiatives and is implementing an embodied carbon action plan.