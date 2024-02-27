Fast + Epp founding partner launches book

Paul Fast, founding partner at Vancouver-based consulting engineering firm Fast + Epp, has launched his new book, ‘Design Trails: Adventures of a Structural Engineer.’

Fast is known for his architecturally exposed structures and unconventional hybrid uses of timber, concrete and steel. In ‘Design Trails,’ he draws on 35 years’ design experience to reminisce about such award-winning projects as the Kingsway Pedestrian Bridge, the long-span timber roof structure for the 2010 Richmond Olympic Oval, the University of British Columbia’s (UBC’s) 18-storey TallWood House at Brock Commons and the catenary roof structure for the Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre.

“Yet another engineer’s biography? No!” says Mike Schlaich, partner at consulting engineering firm Schlaich Bergermann Partner (SBP). “Read this book. If you are an engineer yourself, you will be rewarded with an abundance of structural inspirations.”

“An engineer’s heart is revealed through Fast’s central role in creating stunning projects,” says Chris Wise, senior director at Expedition Engineering. “The stories are full of the tricks and secrets of a master craftsman, for the enjoyment and inspiration of everyone.”

Advertisement

“Paul Fast is a pioneer in the realm of mass-timber structures,” says Don Schmitt, principal at Diamond Schmitt Architects. “His engineering solutions are designed with panache and executed with bravura. Design Trails is a compelling read, written with enthusiasm and excitement, that charts a path to a more sustainable future.”