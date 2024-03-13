Fast + Epp expands to Toronto

Vancouver-headquartered consulting engineering firm Fast + Epp has expanded to Eastern Canada with the opening of a new downtown Toronto office.

In recent years, the firm has worked on several projects in Eastern Canada, including Limberlost Place (pictured) for George Brown College in Toronto, the Ādisōke library and archives facility in Ottawa and the New Brunswick Museum in Saint John. The new office, located at 119 Spadina Avenue, will serve as a hub to support the delivery of civic, cultural, post-secondary educational, sports, recreation and transportation projects across the region.

“A hub in Toronto is a natural next step for us,” says Robert Jackson, partner at Fast + Epp. “We place great value on our ability to provide consistent service on all our design commissions. This new office will enable us to do that.”

Newly appointed associate principal Pierre Koch, who has more than 25 years’ local experience, will oversee the office. He will be joined by a team of engineers and technicians, supported by the firm’s other offices.