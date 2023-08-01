Fast + Epp appoints new partners

Fast + Epp founding partner Paul Fast, P.Eng. (pictured, middle), recently announced the appointment of the Vancouver-based consulting engineering firm’s two newest partners: Robert Jackson, P.Eng. (left), and Tobias Fast, P.Eng. (right).

Jackson joined Fast + Epp in 2013 as a project engineer and was appointed associate in 2018 and associate principal in 2020. He has played a key role in developing several timber projects, including the 18-storey TallWood House at the University of British Columbia (UBC), the 10-storey Hive braced-frame structure in Vancouver’s False Creek Flats neighbourhood and the Limberlost Place tower at Toronto’s George Brown College. He is currently leading the design of the 350-ft span timber Amphitheatre Roof at Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition (PNE).

Tobias Fast, meanwhile, joined the firm in 2018 as a structural engineer, rising to project engineer, senior engineer and associate within three years. He now serves as director of Fast + Epp’s digital practice, guiding the integration of engineering and design technology to advance automation and optimization, and is also leading Grosvenor America’s multi-tower development in Burnaby, B.C.

“Both have distinguished themselves as highly competent and visionary designers who will ensure the Fast + Epp company ethos continues into the next generation,” says Paul Fast. “The expanded partnership broadens and diversifies the firm’s leadership and reflects the company’s desire to ensure a proficient and dynamic succession.”