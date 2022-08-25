EXP promotes SVP of mining

Consulting engineering firm EXP recently announced the promotion of Aziz Sene, P.Eng., to senior vice-president (SVP) of mining.

After earning his degree in electrical and automation engineering at Quebec City’s Laval University, Sene became licensed as a professional engineer in Ontario and Quebec. He went on to work for Autolog, Tembec (now Ryam Global), Ionic Mechatronics and Hatch.

Sene joined EXP in 2016 as a mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) lead in Sudbury, Ont. He managed technical teams in open-pit and underground mining and mineral processing projects.

In 2021, Sene was promoted to vice-president (VP) of mining and led the sector globally. Now, in his new role, he will strive to expand the firm’s multi-disciplinary approach to complex mining and metallurgical projects.

“The needs of the mining and metallurgy market have shifted,” says EXP chair and CEO Ivan Dvorak. “With Aziz at the forefront of our mining operations, we have a tremendous opportunity to further understand the needs of the market and deliver proactive solutions to support our clients’ bottom line, with a renewed emphasis on sustainable, resilient outcomes.”