Exp promotes SVP for international sector

Consulting engineering firm Exp recently promoted Montreal-based Julie Beauséjour to senior vice-president (SVP) for its new international sector.

Beauséjour has more than 17 years’ experience in international development. She joined Exp in 2008 after studying agricultural and biosystems engineering, civil engineering and urban planning. During her time with the firm, she has led several water treatment engineering projects in Vietnam and served as international vice-president (VP) of the infrastructure group.

In her new role, she will focus on strengthening Exp’s operations in developing countries.

“Julie’s promotion reflects the strength of her technical expertise, her ability to close infrastructure gaps in global marketplace with sustainable solutions and our firm’s commitment to delivering services to developing communities around the world,” says Ivan Dvorak, chair and CEO of Exp.