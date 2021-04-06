Canadian Consulting Engineer

EXP promotes Rebecca Huang to senior vice president

Huang has nearly 30 years of engineering and project management experience in Canada and around the world.

April 6, 2021   Peter Saunders



Rebecca Huang. Photo Credit: EXP

Ontario-based engineering consultant EXP has appointed Rebecca Huang to senior vice president, buildings, Central Canada.

In a news release, EXP said that Huang has “nearly 30 years of engineering and project management experience in Canada and around the world. Her diverse portfolio, with many projects in the infrastructure, healthcare, hospitality, commercial, industrial and educational sectors, has prepared her for this next stage of her career.”

“Rebecca is one of the strongest leaders, in our company and in our industry,” added Mark Dvorak, EXP’s president and chief operating officer. “Her laser-focus on what is important for her team and the business is a big part of our shared success.”

EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services.

