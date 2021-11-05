Canadian Consulting Engineer

EXP hires VP of business development for mining

Cameron Clark

Photo courtesy EXP.

Cameron Clark has joined EXP’s mining group as vice-president (VP) of business development, a newly created role based at the firm’s head office in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Clark’s industry experience began in greenfield exploration and has included geology, mining engineering and geotechnical engineering, along with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), EPC management (EPCM) and wireless and remote monitoring. He has worked across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australasia.

“Cameron’s experience, domestically and internationally, along with his ability to quickly develop relationships, fits nicely with our team,” says Aziz Sene, P.Eng., EXP’s VP of mining. “We are pleased he is joining us.”

“It is an absolute pleasure to join a growing engineering firm that is responding to the shifting demands in the mining market,” says Clark. “The team at EXP delivers on scalability and economics.”

