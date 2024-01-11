Équipe Laurence expands to Montérégie

Consulting engineering firm Équipe Laurence, headquartered in Sainte-Adèle, Que., has selected Beloeil for its newest branch, inaugurating its regional expansion into Montérégie.

The office is in Beloeil’s Vieux-Moulin at 991 boulevard Richelieu, joining Équipe Laurence’s locations in Ste-Adèle, Joliette, Gatineau, Mont-Laurier and Boisbriand. The firm’s engineers and technicians are now working on several contracts across the Montérégie region, which has experienced one of the province’s strongest demographic growth rates for more than 30 years.

“We already have three major projects in our order book, piloted by our engineers, in St-Amable, Frelighsburg and Lac Brome,” says president and CEO Alexandre Latour.

Known for its civil engineering expertise, Équipe Laurence will pursue both public- and private-sector contracts in the region, including residential and industrial projects. The firm is actively recruiting local professionals to support its service expansion.