Entuitive hires leader for Ottawa office

He has 16 years' experience.

Greg Woltman

Photo courtesy Entuitive.

Greg Woltman, P.Eng., has joined Entuitive as an associate and structural engineering lead for its Ottawa office, which opened in 2022.

Woltman has 16 years’ experience across Ottawa, Toronto and Atlantic Canada. After studying civil engineering at Queen’s University, he worked for MMM (now WSP) as a municipal designer and Adjeleian Allen Rubeli (AAR) as structural project engineer and associate. Finally, he returned to WSP as lead structural engineer from 2020 to 2023.

In Ottawa, Woltman has worked on such high-profile projects as the Parliament Hill Visitor Welcome Centre, Lansdowne Park’s redevelopment, the Zibi sustainable community, the University of Ottawa’s Faculty of Health Sciences, the Bank of Canada’s head office renewal, the Rideau Centre’s revitalization, Shopify’s head office fit-up and towers up to 52 storeys.

In his new role, he will support Entuitive’s growing lineup of new construction, multi-use residential buildings (MURBs), heritage landmark work and special projects.

