Entuitive hires associates focused on building envelope performance

Entuitive welcomed two new associates to its management team today: Samantha Lane, sustainable performance lead, based in Calgary; and Bereket Alazar, senior building envelope specialist, based in Edmonton.

Lane is a building performance engineer who joins Entuitive from a five-year stint at Stantec. She has also worked for Footprint, Group2 Architecture and Interior Design and Buttcon. She specializes in building science, energy modelling, life-cycle analysis, renewable energy and Passive House construction. In her new role, she will support efforts to weave sustainable design into all of Entuitive’s services.

Bereket has 15 years’ experience in building science consulting and joins Entuitive from Morrison Hershfield (MH), where he specialized in diagnostic analysis of building envelope issues. He is a member of the International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants (IIBEC) and Alberta Building Envelope Council North (ABECN). In his new position, he will provide design assistance and insight for construction.