Entuitive achieves B Corp certification

Toronto-headquartered consulting engineering firm Entuitive has achieved B Corporation (B Corp) certification, which recognizes social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

The certification process involves measuring a company’s performance and evaluates how its operations, business model and profits affect employees, the environment, customers and the community. In so doing, it recognizes efforts to minimize the negative impact of doing business.

Following an assessment of overall social and environmental impact, Entuitive—which has committed to carbon neutrality since 2018—received an overall score of 97.5. The firm scored higher than average B Corp organizations for its sector, size and country in four categories: governance, workers, community and environment.

“We are committed to using business as a force for positive change,” says Entuitive managing director Brock Schroeder. “The architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry has the power to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges. We aspire to be leaders in the transformation of the built environment for a sustainable future.”

Advertisement

“We’re proud to have B Corp verify we’ve been doing the right thing for our employees, our community and the planet,” adds sustainable performance discipline lead Sam Lane. “It’s another way to demonstrate to our clients that we take these responsibilities seriously and we’re committed to continuous improvement. We know our work is never done.”

Entuitive is one of 20 B Corp certified AEC organizations in North America. Overall, 8,130 companies in 161 industries have been certified across 95 countries.