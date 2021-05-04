Engre.co: Making businesses and contractors meet

Do you want to save money, time and nerves? Such savings are only possible when freelance is focused on results. In this regard, Engre.co, being an engineering marketplace, has a huge advantage over any other marketplace.

What Is an Engineering Marketplace?

An engineering marketplace is a platform where people look for work and employers post their offers. According to Blog Hubstaff , being a freelancer is a great way to generate income from your hobby. You can only apply for projects that you like.

Needless to say, these platforms will easily get you started as a freelancer. They will help you find your first clients and earn the trust of employers.

Plus, by taking on different orders from different employers, you hone your skills. Your portfolio will grow and with it the number of job offers.

Advertisment

When choosing the best freelance marketplaces, be sure to stop at Engre.co. Here, freelancers can showcase finished projects to the general public so that potential clients can easily pick someone whose work they are interested in.

Moreover, Engre.co works in both ways. Specialists can find an interesting project here as well businesses can find a team of professionals to come up with all complicated tasks.

In almost every popular business, marketing, or IT, there are regular publications about remote work and the growing share of freelancers in many companies.

More and more people are working remotely, if not full-time, then at least part-time. Companies, in turn, are increasingly hiring freelancers or temporarily hiring freelancers to fill skill and competency gaps that are not available on a full-time team.

What Is a Targeted Audience?

First of all, engineering marketplaces are very useful for small and medium businesses. Small and medium-sized businesses are often limited in resources and need to save money, so you need the right choice of a freelancer since it is more profitable.

Moreover, platforms propose great opportunities for startups. Let’s say you have an idea about starting a new business. At this moment, people are visited by the idea that you can do everything yourself. For example, you start an e-commerce project. Let’s say, an electronic store. Everything related to goods will be decided by you, but to attract customers you need a website. Creating a website is a complex task from design to writing code. It is better to delegate this task and get a better result than the site created for you on the constructor.

Why Do Businesses Need Engineering Marketplaces?

To accomplish certain tasks, it is more profitable for a business to attract remote or temporary specialists than to hire new employees. It is freelancers who can carry out seasonal, project work, narrow-profile, and even team tasks. At the same time, the business not only gets the result but also saves on wages and maintenance of jobs.

The benefits are seen by individual employees and company leaders. Now they attract remote employees in such cases:

Temporary project. Hiring freelancers for seasonal or project work provides high productivity with low staff costs. Companies avoid the waste of hiring permanent staff.

Narrow-profile specialist. An urgent need for a representative of a rare profession or qualification and the impossibility of hiring him for a permanent job are resolved with the involvement of a freelancer. This is especially convenient and effective if the need arises from time to time.

Budget cuts. Freelancers help to complete the task, meet the deadlines. These contractors have flexible pricing and do not require the cost of maintaining a workplace. They work faster, are not tied to a schedule, and are clearly result-oriented.

Ready team. If the task involves the joint work of several specialists, cooperation with freelancers may be the best choice. Depending on the direction the contractors will unite, you can entrust them with the task as a whole, without dividing it into sections, stages.

Dumping is an artificial reduction in prices for goods or services. It all depends on your order. Creating a landing page for a product and writing a chatbot that adapts to customers are completely different things. Let’s look at this from the side of the freelance market: competition here is very high only in the early stages. In order to learn how to create a design of landing pages or write static code, it takes from a month to six months, on the other hand, writing a chatbot takes several years. Based on these data, it is not difficult to guess where the competition is higher. The “Creating a Landing Page” order will have a huge number of requests for execution and there will be many newcomers among them, but the “Create a Chatbot” order will have no more than 10 requests.

Engre.co

Engre.co is the largest international engineering marketplace. To register, you will have to carefully fill out the profile and undergo preliminary moderation. While registering you can choose the type of your account: whether you are a customer or contractor. As it was mentioned above, you can find both a professional team of dedicated workers and interesting projects to work with.