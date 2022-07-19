Englobe opens inspection and testing lab in Ottawa

It fills the first full floor of the firm's new offices.

Consulting engineering firm Englobe has opened a new construction inspection and materials testing laboratory in Ottawa to better serve contractors, developers and owners of infrastructure projects.

The 73,000-sf facility, filling the first full floor of Englobe’s new Ottawa offices, is intended to enhance the firm’s presence in Eastern Ontario’s growing construction industry. A local team of more than 75 employees will offer such services as:

lab testing of soils, aggregates and hardened concrete.

field testing of fresh concrete and flowable grout.

field compaction testing and sub-grade review of soils and aggregates.

reinforcing steel inspections.

geotechnical investigations and slope stability assessments.

instrumentation and vibration monitoring.

preparation of construction, risk management, settlement monitoring, excess soil management, groundwater management and vibration plans.

geotechnical consulting, peer review, legal support and expert witness services.

The lab is equipped with negative-pressure rooms to limit dust movement.

Englobe, which already operates 10 existing labs across Ontario, is an authorized dealer of Instantel equipment, including geotechnical instrumentation and vibration monitors, which the firm can customize, assemble and program according to clients’ specific needs.