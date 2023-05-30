Englobe expands responsibilities for three SVPs

Englobe has appointed Peter Allaby, Brian Decoste and François Santerre senior vice-presidents (SVPs).

Allaby, SVP for Ontario and Atlantic Canada, has 15 years’ experience in consulting engineering. He studied civil and transportation engineering before working at IBI Group, Exp and finally Crandall Engineering, which became part of Englobe in 2018. For the past two years, he has led a team of more than 200 Englobe professionals in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador; now he welcomes more than 400 in Ontario, as well.

Decoste, SVP for Western Canada and business development, brings over 30 years’ experience in engineering and construction, including stints with SNC-Lavalin and Pomerleau. In his new role, he will lead Englobe’s national business development strategy and work with teams in Western Canada to help grow the brand in new markets.

Both Allaby and Decoste will work closely with Santerre, who joined Englobe in 1998 and now takes on an expanded role as SVP for Québec, leading a team of more than 1,500 engineers, technicians and other professionals working on major infrastructure and environmental projects. This is the first time all of the firm’s professional services team members in Québec have come together under a single leader.