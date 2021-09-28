Englobe appoints Amir Abd El Halim SVP of operations in Ontario

Amir Abd El Halim has joined Englobe as senior vice-president (SVP) of operations for geotechnical, materials and environment (GME) in Ontario.

He has nearly 20 years’ experience in transportation, infrastructure management and pavement engineering and has overseen large-scale projects across North America. Most recently, he served as a vice-president (VP) and regional leader for Stantec in Ontario, in charge of 14 offices, eight business lines and more than 1,800 team members.

In his new role, he will oversee and manage all of Englobe’s GME operations in Ontario and develop strategic initiatives to expand this area of the firm’s business.