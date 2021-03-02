Englobe acquires Terraprobe

Englobe, which specializes in soil, material and environmental engineering and has offices across Canada and Europe, has acquired consulting engineering firm Terraprobe, headquartered in Brampton, Ont.

Founded in 1977, Terraprobe—which also has offices in Barrie, Stoney Creek and Sudbury, Ont.—specializes in environmental site assessments, construction material inspection and testing, geotechnical engineering, risk assessments, site remediation, hydrogeological assessments and excavation shoring design.

The acquisition increases Englobe’s presence in the province’s Hamilton-Niagara Peninsula region, provides additional support to its own office in nearby Brantford and adds approximately 200 employees.

“By working in tandem, Englobe and Terraprobe will be much better-positioned to pursue major provincial transit and infrastructure projects requiring high-complexity qualifications,” says Mike Cormier, co-president of Englobe. “We’re excited to welcome Terraprobe’s experienced engineers, scientists and technicians to Englobe’s Ontario professional services team.”

The companies have partnered on projects in the past, sharing their technical and engineering expertise.

“I’m certain this new relationship between our two companies will be fruitful and mutually beneficial,” says Billy Singh, Terraprobe’s president and CEO.