Englobe acquires Protostatix

Montreal-headquartered engineering and environmental services firm Englobe, which has offices across Canada, France and the U.K., has acquired Edmonton-based Protostatix, which specializes in structural engineering for commercial, light industrial, high-rise and historic buildings in Western Canada.

Founded in 1980, Protostatix has contributed in Edmonton to the conversion of Glenora Skyline to West Block, the redevelopment of the Brewery District and the construction of Fox Towers and Revera McConachie Gardens. It has expanded to Calgary, constructed the 7 Chiefs Sportsplex and Jim Starlight Centre on Tsuut’ina First Nation and handled school projects across both Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The two firms have partnered on several projects over the years. Following the close of the transaction, all 30-plus Protostatix employees will join the roughly 2,600-strong Englobe family, helping to expand its geographic footprint.

“This improves our ability to bid on and deliver larger, multidisciplinary building assignments across Canada,” says Mike Cormier, Englobe co-president (pictured, right, with Protostatix president Dino Loutas, left).