Canadian Consulting Engineer

Englobe acquires Protostatix

The deal expands Englobes footprint in Western Canada.

October 21, 2021  By CCE



Dino Loutas and Mike Cormier

Dino Loutas (left) and Mike Cormier (right). Photo courtesy Englobe.

Montreal-headquartered engineering and environmental services firm Englobe, which has offices across Canada, France and the U.K., has acquired Edmonton-based Protostatix, which specializes in structural engineering for commercial, light industrial, high-rise and historic buildings in Western Canada.

Founded in 1980, Protostatix has contributed in Edmonton to the conversion of Glenora Skyline to West Block, the redevelopment of the Brewery District and the construction of Fox Towers and Revera McConachie Gardens. It has expanded to Calgary, constructed the 7 Chiefs Sportsplex and Jim Starlight Centre on Tsuut’ina First Nation and handled school projects across both Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The two firms have partnered on several projects over the years. Following the close of the transaction, all 30-plus Protostatix employees will join the roughly 2,600-strong Englobe family, helping to expand its geographic footprint.

“This improves our ability to bid on and deliver larger, multidisciplinary building assignments across Canada,” says Mike Cormier, Englobe co-president (pictured, right, with Protostatix president Dino Loutas, left).

Advertisement

Categories

Companies & People

Related tags

buildings
Engineering
Englobe
environmental services
Protostatix
schools
Structural engineering
Print this page

Related Stories
Englobe acquires Terraprobe
Englobe acquires DST Group
Englobe appoints Amir Abd El Halim SVP of operations in Ontario
Associated Engineering acquires Alberta environmental firm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*