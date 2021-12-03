Englobe acquires MPE

Montreal-headquartered Englobe has acquired Western Canadian engineering and environmental services firm MPE, expanding its nationwide footprint.

Founded in 1983, MPE is headquartered in Lethbridge, Alta., and has 11 offices across Western Canada, spanning from British Columbia to Manitoba. Following the close of the transaction, all 230 current MPE employees will join Englobe, increasing its depth of expertise in municipal engineering, water resources and buildings.

“We’re very pleased to welcome MPE’s team of experienced professionals into the Englobe family,” says Mike Cormier (pictured, left), co-president of Englobe. “We’re particularly impressed with their industry-leading expertise in water resource engineering, which will be a great complement to our own strengths and services.”

“This transaction represents our company’s evolution and will help us achieve our growth objectives,” says MPE president and CEO Gerald Veldman (pictured, right). “Our team is excited about this new step.”

Englobe already has more than 2,800 staff at 69 locations across Canada and five locations in France and the U.K.