Engineers Canada names new president

Engineers Canada, which works with regulators to advance the profession at a national level, has named Kathy Baig, ing., president for the 2022–2023 term. She succeeds past-president Danny Chui, P.Eng.

A Fellow of Engineers Canada and the Canadian Academy of Engineering (CAE), Baig (pictured) has been president of l’Ordre des Ingénieurs du Quebec (OIQ) since 2016. Under her leadership, OIQ developed and implemented plans that have become the reference for public protection within Quebec’s professional engineering system. These efforts have helped to restore confidence in the profession following the findings of the Charbonneau Commission (i.e. the Commission of Inquiry on the Awarding and Management of Public Contracts in the Construction Industry).

Engineers Canada has also appointed Nancy Hill, P.Eng., president-elect. As an engineer, lawyer, patent agent and trademark agent, Hill has managed intellectual property (IP) rights for clients around the world in the areas of structural steel, green energy, robotics and health care.

Meanwhile, the organization welcomes Christian Bellini, P.Eng., Crysta Cumming, P.Eng., Marlo Rose, P.Eng., and John Van der Put, P.Eng., as directors on its board.