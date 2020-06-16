Engineers Canada celebrates award winners for 2020

Last week, a month-long celebration began for the seven recipients of the 2020 Engineers Canada awards, honoured for their outstanding projects and achievements, community and professional involvement, contributions to engineering education and support for advancing gender equity and diversity in the profession.

“This year’s recipients truly represent the transformative power of engineering,” says Jean Boudreau, FEC, P.Eng., president of Engineers Canada. “As educators, innovators and role models, they are improving the lives of all Canadians.”

Among this year’s winners are several in or adjacent to the consulting engineering, construction and infrastructure community, including the following:

Clayton Deutsch, PhD., P.Eng., receives the Medal for Distinction in Engineering Education. He is a professor in the University of Alberta’s department of civil and environmental engineering.

Megan Pate, P.Eng., receives the Young Engineer Achievement Award. She is the design manager for Vancouver’s Northeast False Creek viaducts removal and replacement project.

Colin Smith, M.S., MBA, FEC, P.Eng., receives the Meritorious Service Award for Professional Service. The Victoria-based consulting engineer has worked on international mining projects and the SkyTrain and the Vancouver Convention Centre (VCC).

Russ Wlad, P.Eng., receives the Meritorious Service Award for Community Service. Based in Red Deer, Alta., he is Stantec’s executive vice-president (EVP) and regional operating unit leader (ROUL) for Canada.

As an in-person awards gala is not possible this year, Engineers Canada will share the recipients’ accomplishments in a series of online videos and posts. For more details, click here.