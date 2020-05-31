Engineers Canada appoints new president

Engineers Canada has elected Jean Boudreau, P.Eng., as president for the 2020–2021 term. In this role, she will join the organization’s board in working with regulators to advance the profession.

A senior transportation specialist with GEMTEC Consulting Engineers and Scientists, headquartered in Fredericton, N.B., Boudreau has more than 30 years’ experience in civil engineering, highway planning and design and construction projects. She has served as Engineers Canada’s director for her province, a member of the executive for the Association of Engineers & Geoscientists New Brunswick (AEGNB) and a board member for the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – New Brunswick (ACEC-NB).

Engineers Canada has also welcomed the following directors to its board: