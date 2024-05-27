Engineers Canada appoints consulting engineer as president

Engineers Canada, the national organization of provincial and territorial associations that regulate and license engineers across the country, has appointed consulting engineer Michael Wrinch, P.Eng., president for the 2024–2025 term. He succeeds past-president Nancy Hill, P.Eng.

Wrinch is founder and president of Hedgehog Technologies, an electromechanical consulting engineering firm with offices in Burnaby, B.C., and Calgary. He specializes in energy delivery and safety-critical systems, having designed rail systems, roller coasters, solar farms, natural gas infrastructure and electric submarines, among other projects. He has also served as president of Engineers and Geoscientists BC (EGBC) and on the board for Technical Safety BC.

In his new role at Engineers Canada, Wrinch will work with the organization’s board and the provincial regulators to advance the industry. Meanwhile, John Van der Put, P.Eng., has been named president-elect.