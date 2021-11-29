Canadian Consulting Engineer

Engineering students honoured with Women in Tech Scholarships

The program recognizes and empowers women in STEM.

November 29, 2021



Aliya Dube

Aliya Dube. Photos courtesy Rittal Systems.

Rittal Systems of Mississauga, Ont., has presented Electro-Federation Canada’s (EFC’s) 2021 Women in Tech Scholarships to Aliya Dube at the University of Manitoba (UM) and Anqi Xu at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

The annual scholarships, which Rittal launched with EFC in 2019, aim to recognize and empower women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). In particular, the program is intended to help deserving women pursue their dreams in the electrical industry.

By way of example, Dube is studying electrical engineering at UM.

“I am honoured to receive this award,” she says. “This extra financial freedom will allow me to put more time into developing hard skills through hands-on experiences, providing an opportunity to better myself as a student and engineer.”

Anqi Xu

Anqi Xu.

Xu, meanwhile, is currently studying engineering physics at UBC, with a focus on the intersection of the environment and engineering, as well as theoretical physics research.

“With this scholarship, I have more time to pursue engineering in all its forms with increased involvement in my design team and after-school activities,” she says. “It motivates me in proving what I do matters.”

“These very talented young women are both excelling in their engineering studies, but also taking time to advocate for women in STEM,” says Rittal Systems president André Bousette. “We congratulate them for their stellar achievements.”

