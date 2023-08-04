EMM names executive advisor to support growth in Canada

Australia-headquartered EMM Consulting has hired Toronto-based Harry Kim, P.Eng., as an executive advisor to help bolster its offering in the Canadian market.

Kim is a senior executive with more than 30 years’ experience implementing corporate growth strategies for environmental consulting and contracting businesses across the mining, energy and infrastructure sectors. After studying civil engineering at Western University, he rose to leadership roles at CPG/Kimack, Tetra Tech, Ausenco, AECOM, McElhanney, Hatch and QM Environmental. His expertise has included strategy development, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and operations in both start-up and multinational consulting engineering firms.

“Harry will add tremendous value to the growth of our diverse group of specialists,” says James Duggleby, director of EMM in Canada. “His energy and passion for sustainable growth are backed by his experience in establishing and executing strategic direction, building relationships and leading client-focused teams.”

“I am thrilled to be joining such a forward-thinking and dynamic organization,” says Kim. “I look forward to collaborating with the team at EMM and forging strategic partnerships that will drive us toward continued growth.”