EMM Consulting expands into Canada

Australian environmental and planning consultancy EMM Consulting has expanded its professional services to clients in Canada, where James Duggleby has been appointed director.

Established in 2008, EMM partners with clients during all phases of a project’s life cycle, from concept design to implementation. Over the years, the company has broadened its technical services as clients’ needs have evolved in the energy, mining, construction and infrastructure sectors.

Duggleby is a hydrogeologist with 20 years’ international experience in consulting and private-sector roles, including stints with Skanska, Halcrow (now Jacobs), Atkins, Parsons Brinckerhoff (now WSP) and AGL Energy. He joined EMM in 2016 as associate director for water, is now based in Toronto and also joins EMM’s senior leadership group.

Advertisement

EMM also recently welcomed back environmental approvals specialist Jarred Kramer, who previously served the firm as an environmental engineer from 2012 to 2016. Based in British Columbia, he joined Hemmera and Stantec before returning to EMM earlier this year as an associate. He will now work with Duggleby to develop EMM’s Canadian foundations.

“The expansion into Canada represents an exciting new chapter in the company’s growth,” says Liz Webb, CEO. “It is exceptional to have a value-aligned leader like James, whom our people and clients already know and trust, to guide and realize our local aspirations, coupled with Jarred, who is a leader in his own right in environmental assessments.”