EllisDon makes two leadership promotions in civil construction division

Construction services company EllisDon has made two appointments within its Eastern Canada civil construction operations.

The firm has promoted Max Mantha to the role of senior vice president of Eastern Canada, and promoted Richard Whyte to the role of vice president and area manager, Toronto Civil.

Mantha joined EllisDon’s Civil Division in 2014 and was quickly appointed General Manager of Looby Construction, an EllisDon subsidiary, where he assumed the full financial, safety and operational responsibility of all Looby’s business activities across Canada. He was then appointed vice president and area manager for EllisDon Toronto Civil. In his latest role, he will oversee all buildings and civil works in Eastern Canada and provide support to the regional offices in Toronto, London, Stratford, Ottawa, and Halifax, as required.

Whyte joined EllisDon in 2014 as an estimator in the Toronto Civil group. The following year he was promoted to senior estimator. In 2018, Whyte was promoted to chief estimator.