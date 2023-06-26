Egis to acquire McIntosh Perry

International consulting engineering firm Egis, which spans Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, has entered an agreement to acquire McIntosh Perry, thus expanding its operations into Canada and the U.S.

Headquartered in Vaughan, Ont., McIntosh Perry is currently owned by Signal Hill Equity Partners of Toronto and merged with Beam, Longest & Neff (BLN) in the U.S. in 2021. Now, with its team of 800 engineers, project managers and technicians across 21 offices, the firm will become the North American platform for Egis.

“We look forward to welcoming McIntosh Perry and BLN to Egis,” says Laurent Germain, Egis’ CEO. “This acquisition contributes to our vision of expanding into a key region. McIntosh Perry’s workforce and client relationships will create a strong and stable base to build upon in North America. Together, we will be able to offer a wider scope of services to our clients and contribute to the most important green infrastructure and climate resilience projects on the continent.”

Advertisement

Egis is already working on Canadian infrastructure projects, including the GO rail expansion program in Ontario and the rehabilitation of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel in Montreal, and in the U.S. on the California high-speed rail project.

“We’re very excited to join Egis,” says McIntosh Perry CEO Gus Sarrouh. “This is the natural next step in our journey as a company, as we have been steadily growing to this point over the last few years. Egis is the perfect permanent home for us. By joining forces, we can help our clients even more by supporting them from idea to design to operation. For our people, this relationship opens a world of new possibilities.”

The transaction is expected to close in early July 2023, subject to customary conditions.