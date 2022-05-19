EDIOM joins CIMA+

The companies have worked together on solar power projects.

Electrical engineering firm EDIOM, based in Mississauga, Ont., has joined CIMA+, one of Canada’s largest privately owned consulting engineering firms.

Founded in 2007, EDIOM provides advisory, engineering, project and construction management and testing services for the industrial, commercial and institutional (ICI), renewable energy and utilities sectors. Its projects have ranged from telecommunications systems to electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, from rooftop solar submetering to battery energy storage.

With the new deal, EDIOM principal Shahid Pasha (pictured below) becomes CIMA+’s vice-president (VP) for the Ontario energy sector.

“Having worked with us on solar power plant projects in Ontario, Shahid is no stranger,” says Steeve L’Heureux, P.Eng., executive VP (EVP) of energy and resources. “He will lead our Ontario energy teams and ensure our continued successful development. We are confident EDIOM’s technical skills will be an asset to our organization.”

“Joining the growing, pan-Canadian team at CIMA+ is a natural next step for us, one that can only benefit our clients,” says Pasha.