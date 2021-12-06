Canadian Consulting Engineer

Ecometrix acquires Calder Engineering

The two companies have worked together since their inception.

December 6, 2021  By CCE



Left to right: Bill Dainty, principal at Calder; Brian Fraser, partner at Ecometrix; Bruce Rodgers, CEO of Ecometrix; and Rob Whyte, principal at Calder. Photo courtesy Ecometrix.

Ecometrix, an environmental consultancy based in Mississauga, Ont., has acquired Calder Engineering in nearby Caledon, Ont.

Founded in 2003, Calder provides a range of water resources, environmental and civil engineering services, including feasibility studies, environmental assessments, project permitting, preliminary and detailed design, contract administration, construction management, specialized flow monitoring and water quality sampling.

The two companies have worked together since they were established. Now, following the merger of their operations, Calder will operate under the Ecometrix name.

“We look forward to continuing our long relationship with Calder through formally combining our two organizations,” says Ecometrix CEO Bruce Rodgers (pictured, second from right). “Working together as one company will enable us to further support our clients and help them reach their goals.”

