Donna Bowers joins Hatch LTK as systems consultant

Donna Bowers, former chief operating officer (COO) of Rock Region Metro in Arkansas, has joined Hatch LTK as a systems consultant.

Canadian consulting engineering firm Hatch integrated with LTK Engineering Services, an international firm focused solely on passenger rail systems, late last year. Bowers joins the combined firm’s offices in Dallas, Texas. She has 13 years’ experience in the transit industry, having overseen day-to-day logistics and operations.

“Donna brings a valuable owner-operator’s perspective to the Hatch LTK team,” says Dominic DiBrito, the firm’s managing director of infrastructure for the U.S. “This will be incredibly important as we help our clients.”

“I have had the pleasure of working with individuals from Hatch and LTK several times over the last decade,” says Bowers. “I have always held them in high regard and been impressed by their passion, professionalism and commitment to excellent work. I knew that was something I wanted to be a part of.”