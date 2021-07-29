Dillon launches Indigenous-owned engineering firm

Dillon Consulting recently launched SOAR Professional Services, a planning, engineering, environmental science and management consulting firm dedicated to supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and organizations across Canada. Based in Kingsclear First Nation, N.B., the new business is owned, led and staffed by Indigenous professionals.

In addition to its Indigenous client base, SOAR will work with Canadian corporations seeking to advance their own positive relationships with Indigenous communities. With the support of Dillon’s existing technical resources and expertise, the firm will be able to expand its capacity as necessary to deliver complex projects in challenging locations.

“SOAR aspires to provide opportunities for Indigenous people to help their communities the way I was empowered by Dillon early in my career,” says Ryan Dunbar, president of SOAR and an environmental engineer with more than 15 years’ experience at Dillon. “I am proud of the path we are setting upon.”

The firm will focus on economic development, housing, environmental, planning and infrastructure projects.

“As a minority owner, Dillon is fully committed to empowering and supporting the Indigenous owners of SOAR to build their firm,” says Sean Hanlon, CEO of Dillon. “Under the vision and guidance of Ryan, it will become a destination for Indigenous entrepreneurs and professionals to make meaningful change across Canada.”