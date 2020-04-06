Dillon Consulting names new president

On Apr. 2, engineering firm Dillon Consulting appointed Shayne Giles, P.Eng., president.

Giles has more than 17 years’ experience as a geological engineer. He has taken on increasing levels of leadership responsibility at Dillon since becoming a partner in 2015.

Specifically, he was appointed executive director of technical skills and technology in 2016, executive director of innovation, technology and talent management in 2017 and executive director of strategic projects and talent management in 2018, the same year he joined the board of directors.

Dillon currently has 20 offices and more than 900 employees across Canada.