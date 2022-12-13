Dillon Consulting enters joint venture with Three Fires Group

Toronto-headquartered Dillon Consulting has entered a joint venture (JV) arrangement with Three Fires Group (TFG), an Indigenous-owned economic development corporation in Ontario’s Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, to expand their service offerings to clients across Canada.

TFG aims to facilitate investments in infrastructure and clean energy projects to drive both economic dividends and ecological stewardship, while building opportunities for First Nations providers of goods and services to take active roles in major projects. By way of example, it recently provided technical and investment assistance in a joint Crown-Indigenous effort to develop clean-energy infrastructure in Southern Ontario.

Through the new JV, Dillon and TFG will advance economic development and focus on projects with a positive impact on the lives of Indigenous people. The agreement will also involve collaboration with SOAR Professional Services, an Indigenous-led, -owned and -staffed organization already partnered with Dillon.

“Dillon and SOAR have unique reputations, services and expertise in the market,” says Vince George, TFG’s president and board chair. “In joining forces, everyone will benefit through new and increased sharing of knowledge and skills.”

“Together with the resources and knowledge of TFG, we can really accelerate service provision while learning from and with Indigenous communities,” says Dillon CEO Sean Hanlon.