Dillon Consulting announces new CEO

On Mar. 1, Sean Hanlon (pictured) will become CEO of Toronto-headquartered Dillon Consulting. The employee-owned professional firm specializes in engineering, planning, environmental science and management and has 19 offices across Canada.

Based in Saint John, N.B., Hanlon is a chemical engineer with more than 28 years’ industry experience. He joined Dillon in 2002, became a partner in 2007, began leading the environmental sciences group in 2014 and was appointed president in 2019 (after serving as interim president in 2018).

The current CEO, Terry Boutilier, will remain in place until Feb. 29. In the meantime, the detailed planning of the transition will be finalized, including support roles Boutilier may play to assist Hanlon.