Dillon awards 2022 scholarship

Dillon Consulting has awarded its 2022 scholarship through the Canadian Institute of Planners’ (CIP’s) Planning Student Trust Fund (PSTF) to environmental planning grad student Maya Molander (pictured).

The $5,000 scholarship is awarded each year to a student enrolled in an accredited Canadian university graduate planning program. Having graduated from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., with a BA in global development and environmental studies, Molander is currently pursuing her master’s in resource and environmental management (planning) at Simon Fraser University (SFU) in Burnaby, B.C., with a focus on renewables, reconciliation and a low-carbon future.

“Being the recipient of the scholarship is truly an honour,” she says. “I would like to express my deepest thanks and gratitude to the CIP PSTF for supporting me in my academic journey, encouraging me to pursue my passions, recognizing the value of a just transition to a low-carbon future and opening doors to a bright future and career path ahead.”

CIP created the PSTF in 1989 and it received charitable status in 1990 after incorporating as a separate entity. This year, besides the Dillon scholarship, it awarded four other scholarships and four bursaries, for a total of $36,000 in financial assistance for students.