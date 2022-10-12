Dillon appoints executive director of markets

She has more than 10 years’ experience in executive leadership roles.

Toronto-based Dawn Nigro has joined Dillon Consulting as partner and executive director of markets, effective Oct. 11.

Nigro has more than 10 years’ experience in executive leadership roles in the infrastructure, building materials, manufacturing and professional services sector. Her career has included stints with General Electric (GE), Johns Manville (JM), Royal Building Products, Henry, Armtec, WSP and, most recently, NRB Modular Solutions, of which she was president from 2020 to 2022.

“Dawn has an impressive depth of experience,” says Frank Christiaens, chair of window covering manufacturer Talius, whose board Nigro joined last month. “She is exceptional at strengthening both the commercial and operational sides of businesses to unlock growth and profitability.”

In her new role at Dillon, she will focus on oversight and alignment between the consulting engineering firm’s various business units to ensure their effectiveness and to maximize profitability.