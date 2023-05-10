Dillon acquires Internat Energy Solutions Canada

Dillon Consulting has acquired Internat Energy Solutions Canada (IESC), a consulting engineering firm specializing in energy management, with offices in Toronto and Calgary.

Founded in 2009, IESC supports private- and public-sector clients across North America in their energy conservation, efficiency and transition, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction, renewables and decarbonization efforts. The acquisition is intended to further the growth of Dillon’s energy transition and facilities business units, particularly by strengthening their technical capabilities in Ontario.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of a leading firm that will allow us to expand our offerings,” says Dillon CEO Sean Hanlon. “We have collaborated with IESC for several years and witnessed their remarkable expertise in implementing sustainable solutions. We are excited to join forces and enable our clients to achieve their decarbonization and energy transition objectives.”

“There is anticipation for the opportunities that will develop from our experience paired with Dillon’s reputation within the broader consulting community,” says IESC CEO Livio Nichilo. “The landscape of our industry is changing as movement toward a low-carbon economy accelerates, locally and internationally. IESC is poised to become an integral part of the Dillon team and secure a continued, prominent role in this energy transition.”

Founded in 1946, employee-owned Dillon now has more than 20 offices and 1,000 employees across Canada.