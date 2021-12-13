Dillon acquires Counterpoint



Toronto-headquartered Dillon Consulting has acquired Counterpoint Engineering, a consulting engineering firm in nearby Vaughan, Ont., that specializes in land development and renewal.

Founded in 2002, Counterpoint provides civil engineering services, project management and construction administration to three major real estate sectors—commercial, residential and urban redevelopment—in every province of Canada. Dillon has collaborated on some of its projects.

“We have worked closely with the Counterpoint team for many years and our values are very much aligned,” says Sean Hanlon, Dillon’s CEO. “There is an obvious fit. Together, our firms will grow our land development business in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).”

“We are looking forward to joining the Dillon team,” says John Patterson, partner at Counterpoint. “As a fully owned subsidiary, we are excited about the opportunities for our staff and clients.”

Dillon intends the acquisition to be the first step toward significant growth of its land development business over the next several years. Founded in 1946, the firm has 20 offices and more than 900 employees across Canada.