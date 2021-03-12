Dialog reorganizes leadership structure

Dialog, a partner-led practice, has reorganized its leadership structure and elected new members in an effort to ensure a more equitable, resilient and resourceful governance model.

The governing council, for which partners rotate terms, now includes architect Marion LaRue, interior designer Alison McNeil, architect David Miner and structural engineer Steven Oosterhof. Architect Jim Anderson chairs the council and structural engineer Jeff DiBattista supports it as managing partner.

“Collaborative leadership is what sets Dialog apart,” says Anderson. “Our new model enables us to champion new perspectives and organize our resources more effectively to deliver exceptional results.”

The company’s studio chairs include architect Vance Harris in Vancouver, structural engineer Georg Josi and architect Magdalena Warshawski in Edmonton, structural engineer Chris Lenzin in Calgary, project manager David Cerny in Toronto and architect Mona Lovgreen in San Francisco, Calif.