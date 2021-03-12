Canadian Consulting Engineer

Dialog reorganizes leadership structure

"Collaborative leadership sets us apart." - Jim Anderson

March 12, 2021   By CCE



Dialog governing council

Pictured left to right: (top row) Marion LaRue, Alison McNeil and David Miner; (bottom row) Steven Oosterhof, Jim Anderson and Jeff DiBattista. Photos courtesy Dialog.

Dialog, a partner-led practice, has reorganized its leadership structure and elected new members in an effort to ensure a more equitable, resilient and resourceful governance model.

The governing council, for which partners rotate terms, now includes architect Marion LaRue, interior designer Alison McNeil, architect David Miner and structural engineer Steven Oosterhof. Architect Jim Anderson chairs the council and structural engineer Jeff DiBattista supports it as managing partner.

“Collaborative leadership is what sets Dialog apart,” says Anderson. “Our new model enables us to champion new perspectives and organize our resources more effectively to deliver exceptional results.”

The company’s studio chairs include architect Vance Harris in Vancouver, structural engineer Georg Josi and architect Magdalena Warshawski in Edmonton, structural engineer Chris Lenzin in Calgary, project manager David Cerny in Toronto and architect Mona Lovgreen in San Francisco, Calif.

Advertisment
Dialog studio chairs

Pictured left to right are: (top row) Vance Harris, Georg Josi and Magdalena Warshawski; (bottom row) Chris Lenzin, David Cerny and Mona Lovgreen.

Categories

Buildings
Companies & People
Engineering

Related tags

architect
buildings
design
DIALOG
project manager
structural engineer
Print this page

Related Stories
PEOPLE NEWS – Arup, Morrison Hershfield, DIALOG and RJC
People News and Awards: Hatch Mott MacDonald, MMM, CH2M HILL, Dialog, Golder
Company News Updates: Hemmera and DIALOG
DIALOG to Integrate Commercial Canadian Content into BSD’s SpecLink Cloud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*