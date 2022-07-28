Dialog principal retires

Dialog principal Simon Ko has announced he is retiring from the partnership and practice, effective Aug. 1.

“It’s time for me to spend more quality time with my family and to do more travelling—which I haven’t had the chance to do before—and to finally slow down the work,” says Ko, who has spent more than 36 years in the architecture profession and more than eight with Dialog as principal. “The years I’ve spent at Dialog have been the best of my career.”

After joining the Toronto-based consulting engineering firm as a partner in 2014, Ko oversaw master-planned community developments in Mississauga, Vaughan and Markham, Ont., infill high-density mixed-use developments in downtown Toronto and North York and a multi-phase community at Ottawa’s Heron Gate. He became known for successfully fusing the visions of clients and city planners.

“Simon has been instrumental in building our team and positioning us as a leader in residential and mixed-use design,” says Jim Anderson, Dialog’s chair.

Although he is retiring, Ko will continue to serve Dialog and its clients as an advisor, assist projects remotely and mentor young professionals.